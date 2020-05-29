Travis Vatanasombat

COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Travis Lee Vatanasombat passed away on May 26, 2020, after a valiant eight-year battle with cancer.

Travis was born Sept. 23, 1982, in Norfolk, to Troy and Cindy Vatanasombat. Alongside his younger brother, Tyler, Travis enjoyed camping and jet skiing. Family trips to visit aunts, uncles and cousins in Thailand were special adventures for the four of them.

Travis graduated from Norfolk High School and Northeast Community College before moving to Lincoln.

Travis was a valuable employee in his 20 years with Hy-Vee. It was at Hy-Vee that Travis met Ainsley Ann Lyons in 2012. Travis ensured they had many adventures, whether it was a weekend getaway to Kansas City, a trip across the country or dragging Ainsley to Home Depot.

Travis and Ainsley were wed on July 26, 2014, in Lincoln. It was the best day ever until Nov. 14, 2017, when their daughter, Chloe Ann, was born. Chloe’s snuggles and kisses lifted his spirits when he wasn’t feeling well. Daddy and daughter tractor rides and dancing to classic rock in the kitchen were just a few of the many things that brought huge smiles to their faces.

Travis looked forward to the annual camping trips to Yankton with the guys. His hobbies included woodworking, house projects and darts. Family and friends were the lucky recipients of his creative and thoughtful handcrafted gifts. Travis has so many friends that have been with him through the years. Travis was always quick to be there for them to lend a hand or a hammer. Their friends were just as quick with their support before he or Ainsley even had a chance to ask.

Travis is survived by his spouse, Ainsley Vatanasombat; daughter Chloe Vatanasombat; parents Troy and Cindy Vatanasombat; brother Tyler Vatanasombat; grandma Charlene Bernat; Ainsley’s parents Mike and Susan Lyons; her brother, Dylan (Catherine) Lyons; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Travis was preceded in death by his grandpa, Charles Bernat; grandparents Singkone and Sepow Vatanasombat; and paternal aunts and uncles.

There will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be at a later date.

James McKeown

James McKeown

NORFOLK — Services for James “Galen” McKeown, 77, Pierce, will be at 1 p.m. Monday, June 1, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. David Kip will officiate with burial in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Steve Martindale

LAUREL — Services for Steve Martindale, 67, Concord, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. He died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City.

Renee Snodgrass

ELGIN — Services for Renee Snodgrass, 68, Clearwater, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. She died unexpectedly Thursday, May 28, 2020, at her home in Clearwater.

David Rosberg

David Rosberg

WAUSA — Graveside services for David Rosberg, 63, Randolph, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate.

Loni Burbach

HARTINGTON — Services for Loni Burbach, 56, Norfolk, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his residence.

Derald Larsen

RANDOLPH — Services for Derald Larsen, 77, St. Lawrence, S.D., formerly of Carroll, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. He died Thursday May 28, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Brayden Lawrenz

AINSWORTH — A celebration of life for Brayden M. Lawrenz, 15, Ainsworth, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth.

Joan Kay

NORFOLK — Services for Joan L. Kay, 85, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

