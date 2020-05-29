Travis Vatanasombat

Travis Lee Vatanasombat passed away on May 26, 2020, after a valiant eight-year battle with cancer.
Travis was born Sept. 23, 1982, in Norfolk, to Troy and Cindy Vatanasombat. Alongside his younger brother, Tyler, Travis enjoyed camping and jet skiing. Family trips to visit aunts, uncles and cousins in Thailand were special adventures for the four of them.
Travis graduated from Norfolk High School and Northeast Community College before moving to Lincoln.
Travis was a valuable employee in his 20 years with Hy-Vee. It was at Hy-Vee that Travis met Ainsley Ann Lyons in 2012. Travis ensured they had many adventures, whether it was a weekend getaway to Kansas City, a trip across the country or dragging Ainsley to Home Depot.
Travis and Ainsley were wed on July 26, 2014, in Lincoln. It was the best day ever until Nov. 14, 2017, when their daughter, Chloe Ann, was born. Chloe’s snuggles and kisses lifted his spirits when he wasn’t feeling well. Daddy and daughter tractor rides and dancing to classic rock in the kitchen were just a few of the many things that brought huge smiles to their faces.
Travis looked forward to the annual camping trips to Yankton with the guys. His hobbies included woodworking, house projects and darts. Family and friends were the lucky recipients of his creative and thoughtful handcrafted gifts. Travis has so many friends that have been with him through the years. Travis was always quick to be there for them to lend a hand or a hammer. Their friends were just as quick with their support before he or Ainsley even had a chance to ask.
Travis is survived by his spouse, Ainsley Vatanasombat; daughter Chloe Vatanasombat; parents Troy and Cindy Vatanasombat; brother Tyler Vatanasombat; grandma Charlene Bernat; Ainsley’s parents Mike and Susan Lyons; her brother, Dylan (Catherine) Lyons; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Travis was preceded in death by his grandpa, Charles Bernat; grandparents Singkone and Sepow Vatanasombat; and paternal aunts and uncles.
There will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be at a later date.