WEST POINT — Services for Travis Ritter, 28, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. Burial will be in St. Aloysius Cemetery in Aloys.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., all at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point.
Travis Ritter died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at his residence.
Travis Daniel Ritter was born May 1, 1993, in Omaha, to Patrick and Linda (Rupprecht) Ritter. He attended Guardian Angels Elementary and was home schooled, graduating in 2012. He attended Northeast Community College in Norfolk, obtaining an associates degree. While in college, he began working for what is now Premier Companies and was currently employed with them.
Travis loved computers and would help family and friends with their technology issues. He enjoyed reading, playing and teasing his nieces and nephews, playing cards with family, working out and making his cheesecake or chocolate chip cookies for family get togethers.
Survivors include his mother, Linda Ritter of West Point; his siblings, Kandace and Jon Budler of Millsboro, Del., Jason Ritter of Lincoln and fiance Rita Van Winkle, Eric Ritter of Guide Rock, Jarrod and Christina Ritter of Lincoln, Amanda Ritter of Haddam, Kan., and Tyler Ritter of West Point; brother-in-law Kurt Petersen of Burwell; and nieces and nephews.
Travis was preceded in death by his father, Patrick Ritter; sister Jessica Petersen; and grandparents Rudolph and Ornitha Ritter and Richard and Agnes Rupprecht.
A luncheon at the Nielsen Community Center will follow the burial.