PIERCE — Services for Travis Gardner, 39, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Private inurnment will be at Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce at a later date. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Travis Henry will officiate.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
1981-2021
The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
He passed peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at his home in Pierce after a two-year battle with cancer.
Travis was born on Dec. 25, 1981, to Kimberly (Bowling) and Randy Gardner. He lived around the Pierce area his entire life and attended Pierce Elementary and High School. He graduated from Pierce High School in 2001 and has had many lifelong friends.
Travis married Sara Habrock on Aug. 26, 2006. They had two daughters, Shaylee and Cailyn. Travis worked in the factory industry throughout his adult life; most recently at Continental ContiTech in Norfolk.
Travis was a devoted father and spouse. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter. He enjoyed teaching his daughters ways to be self-sufficient and spending time with friends and family. His last summer, he made many memories with his family camping and hunting with his oldest daughter, Shaylee.
Travis was always willing to lend a hand to anyone. He also loved football, especially the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and followed the Pierce Bluejays.
He will forever be cherished by surviving family members and friends: spouse Sara and daughters Shaylee and Cailynn; mother Kimberly Gardner and friend Lee Roy; sister Megan and Bryce Olsen; father-in-law Warren Habrock and friend Deb; sister-in-law Christa and Justin Dutcher; nieces and nephews, Sydney, Bailey, Karsen, Mckennah, Hannah, Anna, Kiley and Luke; grandparents Del and Lonnie Gardner; along with many other family members and friends.
Travis was preceded in death by his father, Randy Gardner; his mother-in-law, Carol Habrock; aunt Cristie Green; and grandparents Marlene (Buhrman) and Phillip Jr. Bowling.
Pallbearers will be Trevor Bauer, Josh Kirstine, Jason Walton, Brandon Brown, Luke Korting and CJ Woslager.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.