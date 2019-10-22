NORFOLK — Services for Tracy Lanphear, 54, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Friday Oct. 25, at Peace Evangelical Church in rural Norfolk. The Rev. Clark Jenkinson will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
She died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at CHI Health Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.
1965-2019
Tracy Del Lanphear, daughter of Phyllis (Maas) and Max Lanphear, was born Aug. 3, 1965, in Norfolk. She grew up in Hoskins, attended Hoskins Public School, and graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1983. Tracy also attended Northeast Community College.
In February 1986, Tracy married Lonnie R. Zessin in Norfolk. She worked at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for several years. Recently, Tracy was employed for Nebraska Public Power District in Norfolk. She worked at NPPD for 11 years.
Tracy was a member of Peace United Church of Christ in Norfolk. She enjoyed traveling with her sister, collecting antiques and spending time with her grandchildren.
Tracy is survived by three children, Shawnae (Tim) Tomek of Omaha, Erin (Brian) Miller of Hugo, Minn., and Tyler Zessin of Omaha; three grandchildren, Evan O’Conner of Hugo, Jaxon Zessin of Neligh and Max Miller of Hugo; brothers Jim (Jenice) Lanphear and Joel Lanphear of Hoskins; sister Dr. Julie (Longin) Prusa of Norfolk; special friend Lorraine Benson; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Phyllis and Max Lanphear; grandparents Ed and Ella Maas; and her former husband, Lonnie Zessin.