BLOOMFIELD — Services for Tony Scudder, 64, Omaha, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Tony Scudder died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at his residence.
BRUNSWICK — Services for Jack Johnson, 76, Brunswick, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Brunswick Community Center. Military honors will be provided by U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.
BASSETT — Services for Paul M. “Mickey” Lanz, 84, Bassett, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bassett. Burial will be in Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Services for James “Jim” Abbenhaus, 75, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. James Abbenhaus died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Avera Creighton Hospital.
MADISON — Services for Larry G. Nathan, 70, Humphrey, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Lindsay. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National …
AINSWORTH — Carolyn E. Schipporeit, 83, Ainsworth, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at Great Plains Health in North Platte. Memorial services will be at a later date. Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is in charge of arrangements.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Randall J. “Randy” Volquardsen, 57, will begin at noon on Saturday, April 15, at Kelly’s Golf Course on West Highway 275 near Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Patricia A. “Pat” Adelman, 92, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison.