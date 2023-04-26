BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Tony Scudder, 64, Omaha, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial at a later date.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.
Tony Scudder died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at his residence.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1959-2023
Tony Scudder, son of Richard and Beverly Scudder, was born Jan. 29, 1959, in Macon, Ga. He grew up in Galesburg, Ill., until he attended college in Wayne, where he met his spouse, Marge. They were married on April 11, 1981.
Tony and Marge started their married life in Yankton, where he worked at Alumax for several years and then moved to Bloomfield.
They lived there for 20 years, and Tony operated Anthony’s Restaurant and Lounge. He later worked for Great Plains Communications.
Tony’s love for sports gave him the opportunity to coach baseball for many years. He had a huge love for his children and grandchildren.
Tony is survived by his spouse; two sons, Chris of Burwell and Mark (Kate) of Omaha; four grandchildren, Grayson, Faye, Amelia and Russell; mother Beverly Scudder of Oklahoma City, Okla.; siblings Rick (Shari) of Oklahoma, Brad of Peru, Ill., Tracy (Shane) Pexa of Midwest City, Okla., and Debby Scudder of Guthrie, Okla.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard, and brother Randy.
Tony went to be with the Lord on April 11, 2023.