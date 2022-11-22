Tony P. Rath, 57, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tony Rath died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
In other news
SPENCER — Services for Roger Pecena, 76, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Roger Pecena died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Carol J. Peterson, 88, Pierce, will be at a later date. Carol Peterson died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
STANTON — Services for Leonard C. West, 81, Stanton, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Leonard West died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
HOWELLS — Services for Cathy (Mrs. Robin) Groene, 72, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Howells Ballroom in Howells. Burial will be in the Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Joy Wilson, 89, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. Delores Ruzicka will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.
WAYNE — Services for Larry E. Anderson, 81, Concord, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Larry Anderson died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at his home in Concord.
NORFOLK — Services for Paul G. Johnson, 51, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Melva Rae Pinkelman, 86, Hartington, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Joyce Cook will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Todd G. Papstein, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Jim Wonnacott will officiate.