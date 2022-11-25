NORFOLK — Private services for Tony P. Rath, 57, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Tony Rath died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Tony was born on July 9, 1965, in Norfolk to Orlo “Pops” and Magdalene (Zoucha) Rath. He attended grade school at Grant Elementary in Norfolk and then attended Norfolk Public Schools. After his education, Tony worked in the Norfolk area doing masonry work. He then worked with his brother, Richard “Dick” Rath, at Rath Sprinklers in Norfolk.
Tony enjoyed making jewelry, arrow heads, fishing, repairing bicycles and late-night walks through Norfolk.
Survivors include his children, Lindy Rath of Norfolk, Tawny (Matt) Cynova of Columbus, Sadie Statler of Lincoln, Niki Rath of Norfolk and Anthony Rath of Norfolk; 18 grandchildren; siblings Deb Helmick of Madison, Tom “TR” Rath of Norfolk, Diane Rath of Austin, Texas, Dan Rath of Darmstadt, Germany, Richard “Dick” Rath of Battle Creek, and Cindi Rath and friend Jake Knox of Tilden; and eight nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orlo “Pops” and Magdalene.
