CLEARWATER — Services for Tonda Haynes, 72, Wahoo, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. The Rev. Jim Wehrheim will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater.
Tonda Haynes died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
1949-2022
Tonda Loy Haynes was born on May 2, 1949, at Norfolk to Harold and Ruby (Mathers) Bearinger. She attended school at Clearwater Public School and Assumption Academy School in Norfolk.
She was united in marriage to Dean Cleveland in August 1968 in Clearwater. To this union of this marriage, four children were born: Rebecca, Tammy, Scott and Michelle. They made their home in the Orchard, Page and O’Neill area, where she did in home daycare.
She moved to Omaha, and that is where she met Roger. She married Roger Haynes on Jan. 28, 1991, in O’Neill. They moved to Wahoo to be closer to family. She enjoyed sewing, shopping, reading her Bible and spending time with her grandkids. She was involved with her church activities and helping out the less fortunate.
She is survived by her children, Tammy (Tim) Spangler of Prague, Scott (Sonya) Cleveland of Norfolk, Michelle Cleveland of Elgin; grandchildren Lucas, Klinton, Colton Spangler, Myles Cleveland, Dalton, Preston Cleveland, Triston Munson, Andrew and Brittany Fitcher, Morgan, Madisyn, Baylee, Lynnsay Cheney, and Torsten Kaup; one great-grandchild, Emerson Spangler; a sister, Janet (Gary) Wolfe of Clearwater; brothers Doug (Teresa) Bearinger of Urbandale, Iowa, and Dave (Roberta) Bearinger of Yankton; sister-in-law, Judy Bearinger of Yankton and Jeanette Bearinger of Clearwater.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouses Dean in 1989 and Roger in 2020; daughter Rebecca; brother Larry; and great-grandson Wiley.
Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com