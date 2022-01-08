 Skip to main content
Tonda Haynes

CLEARWATER — Services for Tonda Haynes, 72, Wahoo, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. The Rev. Jim Wehrheim will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater.

Tonda Haynes died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

Patricia Reznicek

Patricia Reznicek

MADISON — Services for Patricia A. “Pat” Reznicek, 80, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Madison.

William McGinty

William McGinty

NORFOLK — Services for William L. “Bill” McGinty, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. William McGinty died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Michael Bowersox

Michael Bowersox

NORFOLK — Services for Michael J. Bowersox, 55, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at First Christian Church, 1408 E. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk. Randall Coffin will officiate. There will be no burial as cremation will follow the service. Military rites will be rendered by the Neb…

Dick Carson

Dick Carson

Dick Carson, 92, passed away peacefully at his home in Studio City, California, on Dec. 19, 2021, in the loving embrace of family, after a brief illness.

Clifford Bethune

Clifford Bethune

WAYNE — Services for Clifford A. Bethune, 90, Carroll, will be Friday, Jan. 14, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Wayne. Visitation will be Friday at 9 a.m. at the church until services. Burial with military rites will be in the Elmwood Cemetery, Carroll. Arrangements are with Has…

Galen Stewart

Galen Stewart

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Galen Stewart, 95, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Galen Stewart died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Joan Colfack

Joan Colfack

O’NEILL — Services for Joan Colfack, 76, O’Neill, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill, with the Rev. Paul Harder officiating. Burial will follow in the O’Neill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a…

Linda Nekuda

Linda Nekuda

STUART — Services for Linda Nekuda, 60, Stuart, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Stuart Community Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the Stuart Community Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

