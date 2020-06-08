NORFOLK — Services for Tomas Torres, 51, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his residence.
SPENCER — Services for Tom Tiefenthaler, 75, Omaha, formerly of Butte, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue.
NELIGH — Memorial services for John Wells, 67, Neligh, will be at a later date due to the present healthcare precautions. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh is handling the arrangements.
LYNCH — Graveside services for Joan Sieler, 84, Sun City, Fla., will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Cemetery in Lynch. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate.
CROFTON — Private services for Rebecca “Becky” Thunker, 66, Crofton, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Andy Phan will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
OSCEOLA — Services for Carolyn V. Doerr, 91, Osceola, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Osceola. The Rev. Dan Cloeter will officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Lutheran cemetery in Wausa.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for William B. “Bill” Kingsbury, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at the Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate. Graveside services will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Bazile Mills. Military rites will b…
NORFOLK — Private services for Alice Hoffman, 92, formerly of Norfolk, will be held under the direction of Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Michael L. “Mike” Rossmeier, 61, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Chris Asbury will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.