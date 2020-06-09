NORFOLK — Private services for Tomas Torres, 51, Norfolk, will be at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Public graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Limited visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
He died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his residence.
1968-2020
Tomas Torres Turrubiates was born on Aug. 16, 1968, at Tampico, Tamaulipas, Mexico, to Felipe Torres and Macaria Turrubiates.
He is survived by his spouse, Norma Noemi Torres of Norfolk; his mother, Macaria Turrubiates of Ej. Miramar, Tamaulipas, Mexico; his sons, Felipe de Jesus Torres and spouse Ita Torres, Mario A. Mireles, Noe Mireles and spouse Jenna, Nestor Lemus Jr. and spouse Jamie, and Nelson Lemus and spouse Nikki; beloved grandchildren, Jayce, Tabitha, Mario, Marcelo, Santana, Nario, Corbin, Presley, Noe, Nestor, Reylynn, Connor, Lenin, Daleyza and Rogelio; brothers and sisters Cruz Torres, Gaston Torres, Hector Torres, Alma Rosa Torres, Dora Torres, Flor Torres and Norma Torres.
He was preceded in death by his father; a brother, Felipe Torres Jr.; and a grandson, Kayson Lemus.
Please visit www.brockhausfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family on Tomas’s guestbook.