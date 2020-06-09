BUTTE — Private services for Tom Tiefenthaler, 75, Omaha, formerly of Butte, will be at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate. Public graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at the parish cemetery in Butte.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
He died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
1944-2020
Thomas Lynn Tiefenthaler was born July 11, 1944, at Spencer, to William and Mildred (Determan) Tiefenthaler. He grew up on the Tiefenthaler farm northwest of Butte. Tom attended Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Grade School and then attended Butte High School through the 12th grade.
He married Emily Carlson of Burke, S.D., and they raised two children in LaVista.
He is survived by his two children, Debra (Dan) Polk of Elgin and Douglas (Tammie) Tiefenthaler of Papillion; grandchildren Jessica (Zachary) Kokesh of Yankton, Jacob (Katrina) Polk of Friend, Zachary Polk of Windom, Minn., Kaitlyn Polk (fiancé Dylan Thomas) of Yankton, and William Tiefenthaler of Papillion; stepgranddaughter Melinda Ream of Papillion; stepgreat-granddaughter, Sophia Ream of Papillion; siblings Howard, Vicki, Nadine, Greg and their spouses; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s/Dementia Society of America.
Please visit www.brockhausfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family on Tom’s guestbook.