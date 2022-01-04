Tom Rethwisch, 76, passed away early Monday morning at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in McKinney, Texas, from lung cancer and chemotherapy complications.
Thomas Eugene Rethwisch, second son of Millard and Jean (Carlisle) Rethwisch, was born May 27, 1945. He graduated from Tilden High School in 1963 and attended Wayne State College before being drafted, serving two years with the Army, the last year and a half as an M.P. at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii.
Tom spent most of his life as a carpenter with finishing work becoming his expertise. He toiled in Colorado, California, Nebraska and settled in Texas his last 10-plus years.
He enjoyed all sports, loved riding motorcycles with big brother, Jerry, plinking on his guitar and listening to music, sincerely enjoyed his children and grandchildren, and attending his niece and nephews’ sporting events. His bib-overalls, motorcycle and beard were trademarks. He is sorely and painfully missed.
He is survived by son Roark (Monica); grandchildren Baylen, Tate and Annabelle of Celina, Texas; daughter Nilsa (Matt Taylor); and granddaughter Vivian of McKinney, Texas; former spouse and great friend, Julie Henry of Madison, N.C.; brother Rich (Kathi) Rethwisch and their children, niece Cali (Cody) Guffey of Omaha; nephew Gage (Jaci) Rethwisch and son Knox of Norfolk; nephew Luke (Savannah) Rethwisch of Omaha; and Jerry’s son, nephew Rick (Mary) Rethwisch and son Logan of Lewellen.
He was preceded by grandparents Theodore (Tate) and Mame Rethwisch and Charlie and Gertie Carlisle; parents Millard and Jean Rethwisch in 2000 and 2006; and brother Jerry Rethwisch in 2009.
As per Tom’s wishes, his body was cremated and a memorial will be held at a later date.