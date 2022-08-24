HARTINGTON — Services for Tom Peitz, 70, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington with military rites by the Hartington Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5283 and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil service and will continue on Friday an hour prior to services.
Tom Peitz died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha due to a battle with mesothelioma.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.