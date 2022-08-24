 Skip to main content
Tom Peitz

HARTINGTON — Services for Tom Peitz, 70, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington with military rites by the Hartington Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5283 and the American Legion Riders.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil service and will continue on Friday an hour prior to services.

Tom Peitz died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha due to a battle with mesothelioma.

Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

