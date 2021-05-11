WAYNE — Services for Tom E. McCright, 94, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday with a rosary beginning at 10 a.m. at the church in Wayne. Masks are required.
Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Memorials may be directed to the Hidden Valley Wild Horse Fund.
Lifetime Nebraska resident Thomas E. McCright, nearly 95, died April 30, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans’ Home in Norfolk.
Tom McCright was born May 30, 1926, near Gross, to Bessie (Lutz) and Floyd McCright and was joyously welcomed by his two sisters, Maxine and Bonnie. Tom enjoyed many aspects of life: hunting, fishing, dancing, boxing, horseback riding, motorcycle riding, reading, training dogs to hunt and working on cars. His favorite films and shows were Westerns, his favorite dessert was cherry pie, and his favorite candy bar was a Salted Nut Roll.
During World War II, from the age of 17 to almost 20, Tom served as a field telephone operator and marksman in the U.S. Marine Corps. While stationed in Japan, he saw combat and was a member of a unit sent into Nagasaki after the atomic bombing of that city. It was in the military that he learned to box.
In 1949, Tom settled in Wayne with his spouse, Margaret “Marge” (nee Dalton) McCright. They were active members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the parents of 16 children.
Tom worked many years in several fields. He was a mechanic, artificial inseminator, award-winning feed salesman for Gooch’s Best Feeds and owner of a small engine repair business.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Bessie and Floyd; sisters Maxine and Bonnie; spouse Marge in 2004; daughter Kathleen; and sons Steven, Jeff and Daniel (Boone).
Tom is survived by his daughters: Pamela Lathrop-North, Mary Ellen Green, Susan Cover and Paula Vazzano; sons Tommy, Randy, Dustan, Jamie, Mark, Pat, Jon and Ted McCright; the spouses of his children; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and by his very dear friend, Bonnie Dewell.