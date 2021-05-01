Tom McCright

WAYNE — Services for Tom E. McCright, 94, of Wayne are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
He died Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Marilyn L. Schroeter, 86, of Newman Grove will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Newman Grove, with the Rev. Jacquelyn Samway officiating. Burial will follow at Trinity West Cemetery, Newman Grove.
WAYNE — Services for Tom E. McCright, 94, of Wayne are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Francine Wolff, 57, of Norfolk,will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will be officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce.
CLEARWATER — Services for Norma J. Napier, 92, of Ewing are pending at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater.
OSMOND — A celebration of life honoring Sharilyn K. Anderson-Lemke, 72, of Osmond, who departed our world on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at her residence in Osmond will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, May 3, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will be officiating. Privat…
YANKTON — Services for Roland R. “Rollie” Beran, 94, of Yankton will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Tom Anderson officiating. Burial will be in St. Rose Cemetery in Crofton with military honors provided by the Crofton American Legion Post 31.
CROFTON — Services for Alfred W. Filips, 90, of Crofton will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 7, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be in the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton with military honors provided by the Crofton American Legion…
NORFOLK — LaVonne (Rahder) Degaillez was born May 18, 1921, in Norfolk to Peter John and Elizabeth Meyer Rahder. She married Eugene Degaillez and was the proud mother of five children; Richard, Chuck, Jodi, Diane and Doug.
NORFOLK — Services for Ray P. Weaver Jr., 82, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.
