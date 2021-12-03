NORFOLK — Services for Tom Larsen, 64, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Tom Larsen died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Madonna Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln.
NORFOLK — Services for Margaret Ruth “Ruthie” (Heim) Brown, 98, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. The Rev. Jacqueline Perry will officiate. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
PENDER — Services for LeRoy W. Evans, 90, Temecula, Calif., will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Pender. Inurnment with military honors will be in the Rosehill Cemetery in Pender.
NORFOLK — Services for Willis R. Schlote, 98, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Vernon C. Seevers, 91, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
STANTON — Services for Gary L. Richter, 68, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in the Bega Cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Reta M. Dillon, 83, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at the Assembly of God Church in Ainsworth. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
MADISON — Services for Donald F. Schwarz, 88, formerly of Humphrey, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison. Military rites will be conducted by the Nebraska Army N…
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.