Tom Larsen

NORFOLK — Services for Tom Larsen, 64, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Heartland Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Chris Evenson and Ty Woznek will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Tom Larsen died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Madonna Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln.

1957-2021

Thomas A. Larsen, son of Cecil and Fern (Egger) Larsen, was born June 19, 1957, at North Platte. He attended Gothenburg High School, Kearney State College and film school in Hollywood, Calif.

On Sept. 15, 1984, Tom was united in marriage to Jan Storovich at First Christian Church in Norfolk. They were the parents of two children, Alexis and Lucas.

Tom lived in Norfolk and was a founding member of Heartland Baptist Church, where he was also a deacon, leader and teacher. He enjoyed making his own robots, reading, technology, watching Husker volleyball and football, and especially spending time with his family. Tom created “Zacchaeus Productions.”

Tom is survived by his spouse, Jan; children Alexis (Tyler) Huisman of Norfolk and Lucas Larsen of Norfolk; a brother, Terry Larsen of Mexico; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mary Kneifl

Mary Kneifl

DIXON — Services for Mary E. Kneifl, 72, Laurel, formerly of Dixon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Dixon. The Rev. Jerry Connealy will officiate with private burial in Calvary Cemetery at Newcastle.

Lois Jech

Lois Jech

WAYNE — Services for Lois J. Jech, 89, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Marlene Waller

Marlene Waller

CHAMBERS —  Services for Marlene Waller, 87, Chambers, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chambers. The Rev. Leif Hasskarl will officiate with burial in the Chambers Cemetery.

Daniel Muehlbauer

Daniel Muehlbauer

NORFOLK — Services for Daniel Muehlbauer, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Marshal Hardy will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Richard Uecker

Richard Uecker

NORFOLK — Services for Richard Uecker, 66, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Luella Rathke

Luella Rathke

WISNER — Services for Luella J. Rathke, 85, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Zion-St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Beemer.

Maxine Fish

Maxine Fish

COLERIDGE — Services for Maxine A. Fish, 96, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Maxine Fish died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Jeanie Wesemann

Jeanie Wesemann

RANDOLPH — Services for M. Lu Jean “Jeanie” Wesemann, 83, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Richard Bloomquist and Dwight Brummels will officiate. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery in rural McLean.

Robert Gansebom

Robert Gansebom

OSMOND — Graveside service for Robert R. “Bobby” Gansebom, 64, Osmond, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 326, VFW Post 7838 and the Sons of The American Legion in Osmond.

