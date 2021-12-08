NORFOLK — Services for Tom Larsen, 64, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Heartland Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Chris Evenson and Ty Woznek will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Tom Larsen died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Madonna Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln.
1957-2021
Thomas A. Larsen, son of Cecil and Fern (Egger) Larsen, was born June 19, 1957, at North Platte. He attended Gothenburg High School, Kearney State College and film school in Hollywood, Calif.
On Sept. 15, 1984, Tom was united in marriage to Jan Storovich at First Christian Church in Norfolk. They were the parents of two children, Alexis and Lucas.
Tom lived in Norfolk and was a founding member of Heartland Baptist Church, where he was also a deacon, leader and teacher. He enjoyed making his own robots, reading, technology, watching Husker volleyball and football, and especially spending time with his family. Tom created “Zacchaeus Productions.”
Tom is survived by his spouse, Jan; children Alexis (Tyler) Huisman of Norfolk and Lucas Larsen of Norfolk; a brother, Terry Larsen of Mexico; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.