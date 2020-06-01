MEAD — Services for Tom Hagemann, 76, Mead, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at St. James Catholic Church in Mead. Burial with military rites will be in the St. James Cemetery in Mead.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus rosary, all at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the Wahoo Senior Center, Make-A-Wish Nebraska or Nebraska Truck Convoy/Special Olympics.
Svoboda Funeral Home of Wahoo is in charge of the arrangements.
1944-2020
Tom Hagemann entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his home in Mead.
He was born Feb. 27, 1944, in Norfolk, to Louis and Irma (Selting) Hagemann.
He is survived by spouse of 48 years, Maren “Marty” Hagemann; his children, Roger (Kim) Conrad of Lincoln, Merle (Suzanne) Hagemann of O’Neill, Patricia (Bret) Ketelsen of Magnet and Jon (Stacy) Hagemann of Papillion; 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Irma Hagemann.
Mass and rosary will be live-streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.