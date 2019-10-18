Tom Brockmann

HOSKINS — Services for Tom J. Brockmann, 59, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in the Hoskins City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

He died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, of an apparent heart attack while elk hunting in the Uncompahgre National Forest in Colorado.

Tom was born on Nov. 17, 1959, in West Point, to Melburn and Marian (Ludwig) Brockman. He attended elementary school and was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Beemer. In 1978, he graduated from West Point High School.

After graduation, he moved to Houston, Texas, where met Lorna King. The two married on April 12, 1986, at Grace United Methodist Church in Correctionville, Iowa. The couple returned to Nebraska and had two children, Travis and Jared.

Tom graduated from Northeast Community College in 1992 with an associate of science degree in HVAC. For many years, he worked for Volkman Plumbing and Heating. He has spent the last several years at Merit Mechanical in Tilden.

Tom enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with family and friends. Some of his favorite things would include fishing on the Elkhorn River on the air boat, going to the Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball games with his dad, camping, any type of hunting with family or friends and just relaxing with a beer. Anytime spent with his grandkids was very special to him.

Tom leaves behind his wife of 33 years, Lorna Brockmann of Hoskins; a son, Travis and spouse Mashala Brockmann and their children, Rylee and Jaxon of Carroll; his son, Jared Brockmann of Hoskins; his parents, Melburn and Marian Brockman of West Point; siblings Michael (Jody) Brockmann, Don (Colleen) Brockmann, Chris (Kim) Brockmann of West Point, Marcia (Roger) Heller of Battle Creek, Ted (Joanna) Brockmann of Sedro Wooley, Wash. and Corinne (Dean) Sparks of Casper, Wyo.; his brothers and sisters-in-laws, Linda Wigand, Bim (Marie) King and Lori King of Correctionville, Iowa, Lynette (Bryan) Shever of Cushing, Iowa, and Lisa (Mike) Sorenson of Battle Creek, Iowa. He also is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father- and mother-in-law, Everett and Ruby King; a brother-in-law, Fritz Wigand; nieces Brooke Brockmann and Teila Ibarra; and nephews Aaron Shever, Justin King and Jason Brockmann.

Casket bearers will be Brandon Brockmann, Eric Brockmann, Justin Brockmann, Jeremy Brockmann, Tyler Masilko, Zach Wordekemper, Nathan Shever, James Anderson, Derek Wigand and Jason King. Honorary casketbearers will be Keith Barg, Scott Peck, Dale Grae and Paul Gohring.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tom Brockmann

