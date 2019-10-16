Tom Brockman

HOSKINS — Services for Tom J. Brockman, 59, Hoskins, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died of a heart attack on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, near Grand Junction, Colo., during a hunting trip.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Roger L. Papstein, 69, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Frank Brink will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Eddie W. Foster Jr., 55, Raytown, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, will be at noon on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Services for Rodney F. Lammers, 79, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
HOSKINS — Services for Tom J. Brockman, 59, Hoskins, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died of a heart attack on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, near Grand Junction, Colo., during a hunting trip.
NORFOLK — Services for Mark J. Kube, 81, Norfolk, will be at noon on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Norfolk Veterans Home. The Rev. Roger Kube will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, American…
NORFOLK — Services for Francis D. “Frank” Ruppert, 69, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gabe Cotton will officiate. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legi…
OGALLALA — Services for Eunice Rakowsky, 85, Ogallala, will be at 10 a.m. (Mountain Time) Thursday, Oct. 17, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ogallala. The Rev. John Stubenrouch will officiate with burial at 2 p.m. (Central Time) in Fort McPherson National Cemetery at Maxwell.
NORFOLK — Services for Roger L. Papstein, 69, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Frank Brink will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
BASSETT — Services for Richard L. “Dick” Mauch, 92, Bassett, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. Military honors will be conducted by Bassett American Legion Post 123.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.