Tom Anderson

WINSIDE — A memorial service for Tom L. Anderson, 58, of Winside, will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27, at the Peace Church, rural Norfolk, with Clark Jenkinson officiating.
Inurnment will be at the Spring Branch Cemetery, rural Norfolk. He died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Ky. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1961-2019
Tom was born on May 2, 1961 in Norfolk to Leland and Adeline (Hoeman) Anderson. He was baptized at Peace Church, rural Norfolk; and also confirmed at Peace Church. He attended grade school at Wayne County District #40 and Winside Elementary. He graduated from Winside High School in 1979.
Tom lived in Winside and in Hot Springs, Ark., when training race horses with his brothers; Doug and Roger. Tom was known as the “exercise rider” for the race horses. Tom was exercising a horse in Lexington, Ky., when he suffered a heart attack and passed away two days later. Tom loved training horses and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his mother Adeline Anderson of Norfolk, and brother Doug (Cathy) Anderson of Hot Springs, Ark. He was preceded in death by his father, Leland; brother Roger; grandparents, uncles, aunts cousins and many friends.
