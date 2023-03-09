HARTINGTON — Services for Todd L. Wiebelhaus, 61, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Revs. Owen Korte and Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Tuesday an hour prior to services. Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
Todd Wiebelhaus died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at his residence.