Todd Schmitz

Todd Andrew Schmitz, 63, died Monday, June 19, 2023, in Seward.
1960-2023
Todd was born on June 6, 1960, to Renee (Lanphear) and Leonard Schmitz in Norfolk. He attended Norfolk Catholic Schools and then went to work in Lincoln before settling in Seward in 1996. Todd began working at Hughes Brothers and enjoyed working there until 2018.
Todd met Jeannie Fisher while working at Hughes Brothers, and they married on Aug. 11, 2017.
Todd is survived by his loving spouse, Jeannie Schmitz of Seward; brother Tony (Rita) Schmitz of Lincoln; sister Julie (Tom) Clausen of Norfolk; brothers-in-law Richard (Jeannie) Fisher and Randy Fisher, both of Monroe; sisters-in-law Nicky (Jeff) Bjorklund of Staplehurst and Rita Williamson of Seward; mother-in-law Diane Jazwick of Columbus; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Todd was preceded in death by his mother, Renee Schmitz, and his father-in-law, Richard Fisher.