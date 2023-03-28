NORFOLK — Services for Todd A. Raasch, 62, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Todd Raasch died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at his home in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1960-2023
Todd Alan was born July 22, 1960, in Norfolk to Arvid O. and Gwendolyn J. (Kaun) Raasch. He was baptized at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hadar and was confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Todd attended grade school at St. Paul’s Lutheran School. He graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1978. Following graduation, he attended Northeast Community College and received an associate of applied science degree in automotive body and fender repair.
Todd worked his early years at the Norfolk Country Club and Gibson’s Discount Store. After graduating from college, he was employed by Courtesy Ford in Norfolk in the auto body department. Later, he transferred to Pfeifer Auto Body in Madison until he joined the Renner Auto Body Shop in Norfolk. For the last 20 plus years, he was employed with Wattier’s Auto Body in Norfolk before he semi-retired in 2022.
He was a lifetime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, where he assisted with ushering and the financial team.
Todd was very meticulous about his auto body work and took great pride in all his work. Some would even say he was one of the best auto body men in Norfolk. Todd was always willing to help a friend in need with minor car repairs. Todd enjoyed many years of hunting, fishing, fast pitch softball and golf.
Todd is survived by his brother, Scott (Jona) Raasch of Lincoln, and their children, Scott Jr. (Lindsey) Raasch of Omaha and Elizabeth (Brandon) Satterthwaite of Hickman; and sister Nancy (Bill) Bazyn of Norfolk, and their sons, Lucas Bazyn (fiancée Tiffany) of Norfolk and Eric (Kristy) Bazyn of Huron, S.D.; one great-niece and five great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and both sets of grandparents.
