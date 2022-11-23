NORFOLK — Services for Todd G. Papstein, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Jim Wonnacott will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the chapel.
Todd Papstein died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at his home.
1952-2022
The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Todd Gordon Papstein was born June 6, 1952, to Marvin and Betty (Nicholas) Papstein in Gothenburg. With his father being a school administrator and coach, Todd attended four different grade schools and four different high schools, eventually graduating from Snyder High School in 1970.
He was a self-taught mechanic starting with cars, working at Montgomery Ward, transitioning to heavy machinery at Midwest Bridge and Missouri Valley Machinery before obtaining a position as a maintenance mechanic at Nucor Steel, where he worked for 25 years before retiring in 2004.
Todd married Barbara Thege in 1976, and they settled in Norfolk. He had four super amazing kids and several extraordinary grandkids. Through the years, you could find him golfing Tuesday nights in league at Fairplay Golf Course or fixing anything from cars to golf carts to go-carts. He loved spending time with his family and his incredible grandkids, telling fantastic stories, reminding you he knew everything and making sure he had his nightly peanut butter sandwich before bedtime.
He is survived by his spouse; children Angela (Brian) Haith of Lincoln, and their children, Maddox, Diem and Atlas; Anthony (fiancée Leslie Kant) Papstein of Lincoln, and his children, Ander and Tiernan; Amanda (Dustin) Masek of Columbus, and their children, Owen, Archer and Rayden; and Alyssa (Dana) Conyers of Norfolk, and their children, Rocket and Rain; mother Betty Papstein; siblings Dave (Linda) Papstein, Bill Papstein, Pam (Tom) Burney and Alison Beed, all of Norfolk; Rose (Mike) Hammerstrom of Sioux City and Betty (Remi) Wiehn of York; brothers-in-law Allen and Dale Thege of Lincoln; sisters-in-law Patty (Joe) Klima of Norfolk and Susie (Dan) Sauers of Bloomberg, PA.; and many nieces and nephews.
Todd was preceded in death by his father; grandson Kellan Conyers; in-laws George and Mary Thege; brothers-in-law David Thege and Mark Thege in infancy; and nephew Jason Beed.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.