OMAHA — Services for Todd Lorenz, 42, of Omaha will be 10:30 Wednesday, April 26, at St. Wenceslaus Church in Omaha with the Rev. Taylor Leffler officiating.
1981-2023
Todd was born to Bill and Kathy (Wiese) Lorenz Jr. in Omaha. He was baptized at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church in Omaha. He attended Oak Valley Elementary School and Millard South where he played football and participated in track.
After high school, he attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha where he received his bachelor of arts degree in studio art. Following graduation, Todd worked at the Omaha World Herald for many years and most recently at the Norfolk Daily News. Todd could always be seen at the College World Series where he worked as a security guard and was often assigned to sections where the teams and coaches sat.
He had returned to the University of Nebraska—Lincoln to pursue his second degree in horticulture with hopes of a career in crop and landscape management.
In 2016, Todd was diagnosed with cancer and beat it. Afterward, he began running avidly and competed in many marathons. In 2021, he was diagnosed with a different type of cancer, but beat it once again. Todd was a gentle soul who loved nature. His favorite ways to enjoy the outdoors were fishing, and hunting turkey, doves and especially deer. While he loved the outdoors, Todd also had a curiosity for technology, tinkering around with all sorts of gadgets. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed a good practical joke to create a laugh!
He is survived in death by his father, William “Bill” Lorenz Jr. of Omaha; brother William Lorenz III “Billy” of Omaha; his uncles, Robert Lorenz, (Pat Oliver) of Omaha, Tim (Mary) Lorenz of Wahoo, Larry (Nancy) Wiese of Dakota Dunes, S.D., and Randy (Kathy) Wiese of Omaha; his aunts, Janet (Joe) Schueth of West Point, Marilyn Hawn of Papillion and Joyce (Tim) Stalp of West Point. Todd also had many cousins.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Kathy Lorenz; grandparents William and Shirley Lorenz and Wayne and Mary Wiese; aunts Jeanine Wiese and Susan Kay Lorenz; as well as his uncle, Bob Hawn.
Memorials for Todd can be made to the Testicular Cancer Society.