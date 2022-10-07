Todd A. Lenz, 52, Northville, Mich., passed away Sept. 16, 2022.
He was born in Norfolk on Aug. 1, 1970, the son of Donald Lenz and Sandra (nee Perske Lenz) Herbolsheimer. Todd graduated valedictorian Pierce High School in Pierce, class of 1988. He continued his education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he earned a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering and at the University of Michigan, where he earned a master of business administration.
Todd was united in marriage to Nicole Serenko on July 26, 2008. They spent 14 loving years together as husband and wife.
Todd began his career at Ford Motor Company, where he worked as a product marketing manager for F-150 and Super Duty for 14 years. He then did some consulting with Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, A.T. Kearney and KPMG before taking a job with Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles, now known as Stellantis. He started with Stellantis as the director of Ram Product Planning before moving to the director of Jeep Product Planning. He was currently working as vice president of Jeep Product Planning.
Todd was an avid sports fan, who could always be found cheering for the Atlanta Braves, University of Nebraska Cornhuskers and University of Michigan Wolverines.
Todd was a member of the Harbor Springs Outdoors Club and the Emmet County Sportsman’s Club, where he enjoyed target shooting and clay shooting with his brother-in-law, father-in-law and stepfather. He was an adventurous traveler, who visited many locations all over the world, including London, Paris, Hawaii, Alaska and Greece. His favorite place to be was with his spouse and daughter at their lake house in Harbor Springs; watching sunsets from the deck or kayaking on Lake Michigan. He loved spending time with his family and made sure he kept in touch with his mom, often calling her on the way home from school with Scarlett.
He cherished the time he spent with Scarlett driving around in her blue Jeep, throwing rocks in the river and taking trips to her favorite store, Home Depot. Todd was a beloved spouse, father, son, brother and friend; he will be missed by all who loved him.
Todd is survived by his loving spouse, Nicole Lenz; his daughter, Scarlett Lenz; his mother, Sandra (Donrel) Herbolsheimer; and his sister, Tami (Damian) Giammarco. He was preceded in death by his father Donald Lenz.
A prayer service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 1:30 p.m. All are welcome. The prayer service will be followed by a luncheon in the Zion School Auditorium from 2 to 4 p.m.