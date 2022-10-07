 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Monona County. In Nebraska, Thurston, Boone,
Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Burt Counties.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
For the Frost Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Saturday morning's temperatures will be
colder than those recorded on Friday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Todd Lenz

Todd Lenz

Todd A. Lenz, 52, Northville, Mich., passed away Sept. 16, 2022.

He was born in Norfolk on Aug. 1, 1970, the son of Donald Lenz and Sandra (nee Perske Lenz) Herbolsheimer. Todd graduated valedictorian Pierce High School in Pierce, class of 1988. He continued his education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he earned a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering and at the University of Michigan, where he earned a master of business administration.

Todd was united in marriage to Nicole Serenko on July 26, 2008. They spent 14 loving years together as husband and wife.

Todd began his career at Ford Motor Company, where he worked as a product marketing manager for F-150 and Super Duty for 14 years. He then did some consulting with Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, A.T. Kearney and KPMG before taking a job with Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles, now known as Stellantis. He started with Stellantis as the director of Ram Product Planning before moving to the director of Jeep Product Planning. He was currently working as vice president of Jeep Product Planning.

 Todd was an avid sports fan, who could always be found cheering for the Atlanta Braves, University of Nebraska Cornhuskers and University of Michigan Wolverines.

Todd was a member of the Harbor Springs Outdoors Club and the Emmet County Sportsman’s Club, where he enjoyed target shooting and clay shooting with his brother-in-law, father-in-law and stepfather. He was an adventurous traveler, who visited many locations all over the world, including London, Paris, Hawaii, Alaska and Greece. His favorite place to be was with his spouse and daughter at their lake house in Harbor Springs; watching sunsets from the deck or kayaking on Lake Michigan. He loved spending time with his family and made sure he kept in touch with his mom, often calling her on the way home from school with Scarlett.

He cherished the time he spent with Scarlett driving around in her blue Jeep, throwing rocks in the river and taking trips to her favorite store, Home Depot. Todd was a beloved spouse, father, son, brother and friend; he will be missed by all who loved him.

Todd is survived by his loving spouse, Nicole Lenz; his daughter, Scarlett Lenz; his mother, Sandra (Donrel) Herbolsheimer; and his sister, Tami (Damian) Giammarco. He was preceded in death by his father Donald Lenz.

A prayer service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 1:30 p.m. All are welcome. The prayer service will be followed by a luncheon in the Zion School Auditorium from 2 to 4 p.m.

Kevin Rehm

Kevin Rehm

CROFTON — Services for Kevin A. Rehm, 65, Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

Lucille Bowman

Lucille Bowman

SPENCER — Services and visitation for Lucille Bowman, 98, Spencer, have been postponed to a later date.

Eli Ebel

Eli Ebel

CREIGHTON — Services for Eli Ebel, 2-year-old son of Greg and Kari Ebel of Verdigre, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. A rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. The Revs. Jeremy Hans and David Mhagama will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Myrna Amen

Myrna Amen

NORFOLK — Services for Myrna E. Amen, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Myrna Amen died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at her residence in rural Norfolk.

Alvin Schroeder

Alvin Schroeder

MADISON — Services for Alvin D. Schroeder, 75, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Susan Urbanec will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison. Military rites will be conducted by U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, Ameri…

Gaye Garder

Gaye Garder

ALBION — Services for Gaye L. Garder, 81, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Immanuel-Zion (South Branch) Church in rural Albion. Vicar Elizabeth Goehring will officiate. Burial will be in North Branch (East) Cemetery.

Donna Koerting

Donna Koerting

PIERCE — Memorial service for Donna M. Koerting, 85, of Norfolk will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Hazella May

Hazella May

NIOBRARA — Memorial services for Hazella May, 94, as well as Glen May, 87, and Mickey May, 73, all of Niobrara, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Niobrara Lutheran Church. Delores Ruzicka will officiate with private burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Jackie Block

Jackie Block

CREIGHTON — Services for Jackie Block, 97, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

