NORFOLK — Services for Tod Dover, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Tod Dover died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
In other news
CROFTON — Services for Brenda Foxhoven, 60, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Elnora Remmich, 99, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Elnora Remmich died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
HUMPHREY — Services for Elizabeth Bender, 91, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
WINSIDE — Services for Daniel L. “Dan” Baer, 71, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16 and…
WAYNE — Services for Barvetta L. McLain, 87, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Barvetta McLain died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Services for Russell J. Miller, 60, were Wednesday, Dec. 22, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dunlap, Iowa. The Rev. Joel McNeil officiated and burial was in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Dunlap.
STANTON — Services for Ina P. Gemelke, 89, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Services for Richard E. Sisson, 79, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Friday Dec. 31, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.
CROFTON — Services for Brenda Foxhoven, 60, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Brenda Foxhoven died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.