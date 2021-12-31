You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY
TO 12 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 3
AM CST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 3 AM
Saturday to 12 AM Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing and drifting snow will reduce
visibility and create treacherous travel conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY
TO 12 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 3
AM CST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 3 AM
Saturday to 12 AM Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing and drifting snow will reduce
visibility and create treacherous travel conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Tod Dover

NORFOLK —Memorial services for Sherry J. “Tod” Dover, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at First Presbyterian Church, 104 S. 10th St., in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Inurnment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Home for Funerals, 1203 W. Norfolk Ave., in Norfolk.

Tod Dover died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Alvina Heller

Alvina Heller

STANTON — Services for Alvina Heller, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.

Margaret McCutchen

Margaret McCutchen

NORFOLK — Services for Margaret E. McCutchen, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Margaret McCutchen died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Bill Opfer

Bill Opfer

Graveside services for Bill J. “B.J.” Opfer, 83, Fairfax, Va., will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, at the Rosehill Cemetery in Wentworth, S.D.

Cleora Fisher

Cleora Fisher

NORFOLK — Services for Cleora J. Fisher, 86, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Lon Dubois

Lon Dubois

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lon L. Dubois, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Christopher Asbury will officiate. Inurnment will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Daniel Baer

Daniel Baer

WINSIDE — Services for Daniel L. “Dan” Baer, 71, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16 and…

Bonnie Davis

Bonnie Davis

SEWARD — Services for Bonnie E. Davis, 78, formerly of Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Volzke Funeral Home, 147 Main St., in Seward.

Cleora Fisher

Cleora Fisher

NORFOLK —  Services for Cleora J. Fisher, 86, Albion, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Cleora Fisher died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Tod Dover

Tod Dover

NORFOLK — Services for Tod Dover, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Tod Dover died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara