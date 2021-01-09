Timothy Zander

Private services for Timothy E. Zander, 64, Kaukauna, Wis., formerly of Norfolk, were Saturday under the direction of Verkuilen Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home of Little Chute, Wis.
He died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at St. Paul Home in Kaukauna.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
Private services for Timothy E. Zander, 64, Kaukauna, Wis., formerly of Norfolk, were Saturday under the direction of Verkuilen Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home of Little Chute, Wis.
He died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at St. Paul Home in Kaukauna.
PIERCE — Services for Donald J. Vyhlidal, 74, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. He died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WOOD LAKE — Private inurnment for Dora E. Scott, 98, Omaha, formerly of Ainsworth, will be in the summer of 2021 at the Mount Hope Cemetery at Wood Lake.
RANDOLPH — Services for Jeannette Wobbenhorst, 91, Belden, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. She died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at her home in Belden.
RANDOLPH — Memorial services for John “Jack” Sauser, 84, Verdigre, formerly of Randolph, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget and Doug Tunink will officiate with inurnment in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemeter…
NORFOLK — Services for Leonard J. Zechmann, 71, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at his residence in Norfolk.
Private services for Timothy E. Zander, 64, Kaukauna, Wis., formerly of Norfolk, were Saturday under the direction of Verkuilen Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home of Little Chute, Wis.
BATTLE CREEK — Private services for Ruth E. Tegeler-Bierman, 93, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. B.J. Fouts will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
COLUMBUS — Memorial services for Dave Ratcliff, 77, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at St. Luke’s United Church of Christ in Columbus. The Rev. Adam Lassen will officiate with inurnment in the Roselawn Cemetery.
BATTLE CREEK — Private services for Ruth E. Tegeler-Bierman, 93, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.