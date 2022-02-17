NORFOLK — Services for Timothy A. Schulte, 61, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Timothy Schulte died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at his home.
WISNER — Services for Terry Biggerstaff, 62, Wisner, will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Wisner Fire Hall.
NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Joyce M. Rossmeier, 88, Norfolk, will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Alford Cemetery in rural Monowi.
EWING — Services for Jeanette A. Tomjack, 89, Ewing, were Saturday, Feb. 12, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. The Rev. James Kramper officiated. A wake after the visitation was officiated by the Rev. John Norman. Burial was in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Wesley D. Beltz, 65, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Randolph City Cemetery.
RANDOLPH — Services for Mildred C. Dunn, 105, Randolph, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Dick Bloomquist will officiate. Burial will be in the Theophilus Cemetery in rural Winside.
CREIGHTON — Services for Marlene Wilmes, 89, Creighton, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial at a later date.
COLUMBUS — Services for Daniel “Dan” Sanne, 49, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus. The Revs. Patrick Sparling and Chris Ramstad will officiate. Burial will be in the Columbus Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Irene Beed, 82, Chambers, will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill. Mike Loy will officiate. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at the Chambers Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Durre officiating.