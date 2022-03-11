 Skip to main content
Timothy Schulte

NORFOLK — Services for Timothy A. “Tim” Schulte, 61, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Pat McLaughlin and Paul Ortmeier will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. vigil.

Timothy Schulte died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at his home in Stanton.

Home for Funerals in Norfolk is charge of funeral arrangements.

1960-2022

Timothy Alan “Tim” Schulte was born Oct. 27, 1960, in Norfolk to Paul and Karen (Schaefer) Schulte. He graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School in 1979.

He married Tammi Ellis, and together they had six children.

Tim spent several years working in construction for Continental Building Systems, before moving to Lincoln to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

While in Lincoln, he provided repair and maintenance for the Super 8 Motels and successfully obtained his private pilot license, using it for business and pleasure. The family moved back to Norfolk, where he and his brothers owned and operated Daylight Donuts. Of all of his accomplishments, flying was his greatest joy.

He was an outdoorsman, enjoying both hunting and fishing with family members and friends. He especially enjoyed watching his children participate in all of their high school activities.

Tim is survived by Tammi and their children: Jennifer and family; Jessica and family; Jacob; Michaela; and Melanie; eight grandchildren; his parents, Paul and Karen Schulte of Stanton; brothers Jeffrey (Marge) of Norfolk, Jonathon (Lori) of Lincoln, Richard (Rebecca) of Mesa, Ariz., and Brian of Stanton; sisters Judy (Michael) Teten of Norfolk and Annie (John) Pruss of Olathe, Kan.; and many nieces; nephews; aunts and uncles.

Tim was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Katherine Ann; brothers Joseph and Gregory; his grandparents, Elmer and Sylvia Schaefer and Joseph and Cecelia Schulte; and several aunts and uncles.

We will miss you every day and love you always.

Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

