NORFOLK — Services for Timothy A. “Tim” Schulte, 61, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Pat McLaughlin and Paul Ortmeier will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. vigil.
Timothy Schulte died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at his home in Stanton.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is charge of funeral arrangements.
1960-2022
Timothy Alan “Tim” Schulte was born Oct. 27, 1960, in Norfolk to Paul and Karen (Schaefer) Schulte. He graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School in 1979.
He married Tammi Ellis, and together they had six children.
Tim spent several years working in construction for Continental Building Systems, before moving to Lincoln to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
While in Lincoln, he provided repair and maintenance for the Super 8 Motels and successfully obtained his private pilot license, using it for business and pleasure. The family moved back to Norfolk, where he and his brothers owned and operated Daylight Donuts. Of all of his accomplishments, flying was his greatest joy.
He was an outdoorsman, enjoying both hunting and fishing with family members and friends. He especially enjoyed watching his children participate in all of their high school activities.
Tim is survived by Tammi and their children: Jennifer and family; Jessica and family; Jacob; Michaela; and Melanie; eight grandchildren; his parents, Paul and Karen Schulte of Stanton; brothers Jeffrey (Marge) of Norfolk, Jonathon (Lori) of Lincoln, Richard (Rebecca) of Mesa, Ariz., and Brian of Stanton; sisters Judy (Michael) Teten of Norfolk and Annie (John) Pruss of Olathe, Kan.; and many nieces; nephews; aunts and uncles.
Tim was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Katherine Ann; brothers Joseph and Gregory; his grandparents, Elmer and Sylvia Schaefer and Joseph and Cecelia Schulte; and several aunts and uncles.
We will miss you every day and love you always.
Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.