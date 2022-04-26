Timothy Preusker

BATTLE CREEK — Graveside services for Timothy W. Preusker, 83, formerly of Battle Creek and Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 2, at St. John’s Cemetery in Battle Creek.
1938-2022
Timothy William Preusker passed away surrounded by his family on April 21, 2022.
Tim was born at home in Battle Creek to William Gus and Sewerna Emelia Sophia (Rodekohr) Preusker on Nov. 16, 1938. He grew up on a farm east of Battle Creek and attended St. John Lutheran School.
After graduation from Battle Creek High School, Tim entered the U.S. Army and was stationed in Alaska.
Tim met Marilyn Overhue of Osmond, and they married in Norfolk on July 26, 1959. They settled in Norfolk, where they were blessed with two children, Tracy Joy and Todd Timothy. The family moved to St. Joseph, Mo., in 1970.
Tim was a warehouse manager for Sherwood Medical for 35 years. When Tim retired, he and Marilyn moved to Lincoln to be closer to their family.
Tim enjoyed square dancing and was a member of the Pony Express Square Dance Club. He loved to golf and watch all things Husker.
Tim’s greatest enjoyment came from attending the sporting and school events for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tim was a constant at these events and always had a smile on his face, a peppermint Life Saver and positive words for his grandchildren. His phone calls on your birthday were something we all looked forward to.
After Marilyn passed away, Tim was blessed to meet his very special friend, Mary Nemec. Mary immediately became part of our family. They shared many of the same interests, and Mary also became a fixture at the grandkids and family events.
Besides Mary, Tim is survived by his son, Todd Timothy (Diane) Preusker of Lincoln; siblings and in-laws, twin brother, Gerry (Karen) Preusker, Elaine Murphy, Joan (Rich) Otjen, Pete Smith and Phyliss Preusker; son-in-law Kevin (Kathy) Gabriel; eight grandchildren, Kyle Gabriel, Rachel (Gabriel) Weigman, Tyler and Erin Preusker, Tim and Tom Hurst, Suzanne (Chris) Burnett, Cindy Hurst; great-grandchildren Karter and Kolton Gabriel, Olivia, Logan and Alexis Weigman, Ethan and Elia Preusker, Zoey, Ozzie and Izac Hurst, Hunter and Laila Hurst, Addison, Brayden, Callen Perry and Mackenzie Hurst; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Marilyn; a daughter, Tracy Gabriel; siblings and in-laws, Mart Preusker, Grace and Kenneth Osborne, Donna Smith and Ivan Murphy.
A reception at St. John’s Church will follow the burial. In lieu of flowers make donations to Lincoln Christian School c/o Stacey Allison, 5801 S. 84th. St., Lincoln, NE 68516.