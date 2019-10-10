Timothy Manzer

ATKINSON — Services for Timothy M. “Tim” Manzer, 71, Seward, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at St. Vincent de Paul’s Catholic Church, 152 Pinewood Ave., in Seward with a 7 p.m. rosary.
He died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
Seger Funeral Home of Atkinson is in charge of the arrangements.
1948-2019
Timothy M. Manzer was born to Theodore and Yolanda (Baca) Manzer on March 23, 1948, in Ainsworth. Tim enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching football, playing cards and woodworking. He was an educator and coached football, basketball and track throughout his life in Atkinson, Hartington and Winside.
He loved to garden and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Tim owned and operated Manzer Petroleum in Atkinson for 25 years.
He is survived by his spouse, Sally of Seward; children Shannon (Danny) Boes of Valentine, Heather VanDerslice of Seward and Kevin (Amy) Manzer of Norfolk; his grandchildren, Lindsey, Grant and Cole Boes of Valentine and Jack and Elise Manzer of Norfolk; his mother; Yolanda Manzer of Atkinson; and his sisters, Doreen (Ken) Prussa of Yankton and Doris (Ken) Monson of Minnesota.
Tim was preceded in death by his father; Theodore Manzer.
Condolences may be left online at www.segerfuneralhome.com.