...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES 29 TO 32 EXPECTED.

* WHERE...PLATTE, BOONE, MADISON, ANTELOPE, PIERCE, KNOX AND
CEDAR COUNTIES.

* WHEN...FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY.

* IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER
SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR
PLUMBING.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT
FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD
BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE
IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE-
GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING.

Timothy Manzer

Timothy Manzer

ATKINSON — Services for Timothy M. “Tim” Manzer, 71, Seward, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at St. Vincent de Paul’s Catholic Church, 152 Pinewood Ave., in Seward with a 7 p.m. rosary.

He died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.

Seger Funeral Home of Atkinson is in charge of the arrangements.

1948-2019

Timothy M. Manzer was born to Theodore and Yolanda (Baca) Manzer on March 23, 1948, in Ainsworth. Tim enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching football, playing cards and woodworking. He was an educator and coached football, basketball and track throughout his life in Atkinson, Hartington and Winside.

He loved to garden and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Tim owned and operated Manzer Petroleum in Atkinson for 25 years.

He is survived by his spouse, Sally of Seward; children Shannon (Danny) Boes of Valentine, Heather VanDerslice of Seward and Kevin (Amy) Manzer of Norfolk; his grandchildren, Lindsey, Grant and Cole Boes of Valentine and Jack and Elise Manzer of Norfolk; his mother; Yolanda Manzer of Atkinson; and his sisters, Doreen (Ken) Prussa of Yankton and Doris (Ken) Monson of Minnesota.

Tim was preceded in death by his father; Theodore Manzer.

Condolences may be left online at www.segerfuneralhome.com.

Timothy Manzer

ATKINSON — Services for Timothy M. "Tim" Manzer, 71, Seward, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at St. Vincent de Paul's Catholic Church in Seward with a 7 p.m. rosary.

He died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.

Seger Funeral Home of Atkinson is in charge of the arrangements.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

