NELIGH — Service for Timothy L. Kohl, 59, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh.
Timothy Kohl died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln.
1962-2022
Timothy Lee Kohl was born on Sept. 27, 1962, to Lee and Lavonne (Ahlers) Kohl at Tilden. He grew up on the farm north of Neligh and graduated with the class of 1980. Timothy continued his education at Northeast Community College in Norfolk for two years for agriculture.
Tim continued to live in Norfolk after college but eventually moved back to the farm in Neligh.
Tim was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. He enjoyed his bowling league in Neligh along with hunting and fishing, oftentimes bringing friends and family with him to enjoy the great outdoors.
Tim enjoyed life while working hard on the farm. He had a love of animals, building his cattle herd and playing with his dogs and taking them hunting. He enjoyed cooking and trying new foods and restaurants.
While at college, Tim was also known as the chef with the other classmates he lived with, often being the one who cooked the most. When visiting, the food channel would be playing on TV, giving Tim a chance to find his newest dish.
Tim passed away Friday, Jan., 28, 2022, in the morning at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Lavonne Kohl of Neligh; his significant other, Delores Janssen of Norfolk; sister Shawn and Paul Seier of Petersburg; and three nieces and a nephew along with two great-nephews and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded by his father, Lee, and grandparents.
Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.