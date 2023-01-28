NORFOLK — Services for Timothy D. “Tim” Gibbs, 33, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Luther Zuberbier will officiate.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Timothy Gibbs died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at his home.
1989-2023
Timothy David Gibbs, son of David and Mary (Letheby) Gibbs, was born May 16, 1989, in Norfolk. He attended St. Paul Lutheran School in Norfolk through the eighth grade and then graduated from Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School in Waco.
After high school, Tim returned to Norfolk, where he lived the remainder of his life. He worked at Wendy’s for a time and then was employed at Norfolk Regional Center as a security specialist.
Tim enjoyed reading science fiction books, cooking and creating new dishes and spending time with his work family.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Gibbs of Norfolk; brothers Samuel Gibbs of Norfolk, James (Cali) Gibbs, Robert Gibbs and Matthew Gibbs, all of Mankato, Minn.; paternal grandmother Doris Gibbs of Omaha; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Gibbs; maternal grandparents Fred and Peggy Letheby; and paternal grandfather William Gibbs.