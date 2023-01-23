 Skip to main content
Timothy Gibbs

NORFOLK — Services for Timothy “Tim” Gibbs, 33, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Timothy Gibbs died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at his home.

Dolores Addison

ATKINSON — Services for Dolores Addison, 93, Atkinson, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Mindy Dila

NORFOLK — Services for Mindy Ann Cook Dila, 37, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date. She is the daughter of Robert and Denise Cook and the sister of Shawn Cook of Norfolk.

Jim Mitchell

WAYNE — Services for Jim R. Mitchell, 73, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne.

Joann Koehler

WAUSA — Memorial services for Joann Koehler, 95, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial at a later date in Wakefield Cemetery in Wakefield.

Daniel Wiedenfeld

HARTINGTON — Daniel G. Wiedenfeld, 49, Hartington, died suddenly on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the Wiedenfeld Bin Site in Hartington.

Thomas Barnes

NEWMAN GROVE — Thomas L. Barnes, 79, Albion, formerly of Newman Grove, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln.

Ella Voelker

NORFOLK — Services for Ella M. Voelker, 101, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Ella Voelker died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center.

John Fehrs

NORFOLK — Services for John A. Fehrs, 85, Norfolk, formerly of Belgrade, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday in Peace Cemetery in rural Belgrade. Military rites will be cond…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

