NORFOLK — Services for Timothy “Tim” Gibbs, 33, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Timothy Gibbs died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at his home.
ATKINSON — Services for Dolores Addison, 93, Atkinson, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
NORFOLK — Services for Mindy Ann Cook Dila, 37, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date. She is the daughter of Robert and Denise Cook and the sister of Shawn Cook of Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Jim R. Mitchell, 73, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne.
WAUSA — Memorial services for Joann Koehler, 95, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial at a later date in Wakefield Cemetery in Wakefield.
HARTINGTON — Daniel G. Wiedenfeld, 49, Hartington, died suddenly on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the Wiedenfeld Bin Site in Hartington.
NEWMAN GROVE — Thomas L. Barnes, 79, Albion, formerly of Newman Grove, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln.
NORFOLK — Services for Ella M. Voelker, 101, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Ella Voelker died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center.
NORFOLK — Services for John A. Fehrs, 85, Norfolk, formerly of Belgrade, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday in Peace Cemetery in rural Belgrade. Military rites will be cond…