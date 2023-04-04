BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Timothy G. “Tim” Finkral, 71, Battle Creek, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Timothy Finkral died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Services for Thomas P. McCarthy, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Thomas McCarthy died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at The Homestead in Norfolk.
LINCOLN — Services for Robert N. “Bob” Woeppel, 78, formerly of Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 500 N. 31st St., Lincoln. Inurnment will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Pierce.
CREIGHTON — Services for Jack Johnson, 76, Brunswick, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Jack Johnson died Monday, April 3, 2023, at his residence.
ELGIN — Services for Doris Jean Kluthe, 81 Elgin, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, with the Rev. Joseph Sund officiating. Burial to follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Ruth E. Reeg, 98, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 306 S. Second St., Battle Creek. The Rev. BJ Fouts will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Merle Loecker, 81, Hartington, died Friday, March 31, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
MADISON — Memorial services for Darrell N. Dawson, 77, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.
ELGIN — Daniel D. Henn, 86, Elgin, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Countryside Home in Madison.