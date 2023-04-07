 Skip to main content
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Timothy G. “Tim” Finkral, 71, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 13, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Battle Creek.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. rosary.

Timothy Finkral died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

1952-2023

Tim was born on Feb. 15, 1952, in Norfolk to Franklin and Martha (Gross) Finkral. He attended country school at Districts 61 and 79 in rural Battle Creek until high school. He attended Battle Creek High and graduated in 1970.

He married Vicki Ahlers on Feb. 14, 1992, in Yankton. Tim worked for Beef America for 10 years from 1988 to 1998 before working for the Village of Meadow Grove until his retirement in 2006.

He enjoyed being outdoors, motorcycles, listening to music, attending concerts, drives around town on his golf cart, watching sports, working around the house and spending time with his spouse, kids and grandchildren.

Survivors include his spouse, Vicki Finkral of Battle Creek; children Micky (Jamal) Jackson of Omaha, Shawn Llewellyn of Coleridge, Frank (Natalie) Finkral of Norfolk, Melody (Kevin) Renner of Battle Creek, Trey (Tiffany) Finkral of Norfolk and Jenah (Brice) Stubben of Battle Creek; 14 grandchildren; siblings Dale Finkral of Battle Creek, Marlene Schaecher of Battle Creek, Nadine Moser of Lincoln, Bonnie (Arlyn) Schwaninger of Lincoln, Jackie (Todd) Acheson of Madison, SD.; and his beloved dog, Tina.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin and Martha; siblings Kenneth Finkral, Phyllis Novotny and infant sister, Fern Finkral.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

