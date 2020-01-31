Timothy Denney

NORFOLK — Services for Timothy A. “Tim” Denney, 73, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Services for Allen J. “Al” Risinger, 43, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Ryan Mazer will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
YANKTON — Services for Robert L. “Bob” Dowling, 75, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Yankton.
WAYNE — Services for Donna L. Ewing, 74, Wayne, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne with a parish rosary being recited at 9 a.m. Burial will be in Salem Lutheran Cemetery Plumer Settlement in Glenwood, Iowa.
NORFOLK — Services for Dwala J. Oak, 87, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Brockhaus-Hower-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Ray Wilke will officiate. Private burial will follow.
CARROLL — Memorial services for Bill Brader, 63, Winside, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the United Methodist Church in Carroll. Burial will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
AINSWORTH — Services for John P. “Pat” Chase, 83, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in East Park Cemetery near Ainsworth.
AINSWORTH — Private memorial services for Mervin Davis, 77, Ainsworth, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth. He died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Richard F. “Dick” Tegeler, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Stephen Lund will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be cond…
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.