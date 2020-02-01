Timothy Denney

NORFOLK — Services for Timothy A. “Tim” Denney, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors conducted by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel.

He died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Timothy Allen was born May 10, 1946, in Norfolk, to Vernon and Dorothy (Bennett) Denney. He graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1964. Tim served in the U.S. Army from August 1969 until March 1972. He was stationed in West Germany. Later on, Tim earned his master’s degree in counseling from Wayne State College. He worked as a counselor for Vocational Rehabilitation Services.

Tim married Larhee Wagner on June 10, 1972, at the Presbyterian Church in Pender. The couple was blessed with two daughters: Tara and Briana.

Tim loved all sports, but he was an avid Cubs fan. He constantly worked to have the perfect lawn. Tim enjoyed attending concerts and musicals. He appreciated a good walk with his dog, Joey. Most of all, Tim adored his family, and he was especially proud of his grandchildren.

He is survived by his spouse of 47 years, LaRhee; his daughters, Tara Denney (fiancé Chad Duncan) of Omaha and Briana (Jay) Alexandres of Cedar Falls, Iowa; his grandchildren, Simone, Piper and Paige; his brother, Terry (Joyce) Denney of Norfolk; his sister, Carol (Toby) Sorensen of Kansas City, Mo.; and nieces and nephews.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

