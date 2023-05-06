TILDEN —Services for Tim Hart, 62, of Tilden are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Tim Hart died Friday, May 5, 2023, in rural Norfolk.
SPENCER — Memorial services for Charles Prokop, 75, Bristow, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Burial will be at a later date.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Phyllis Murray, 86, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Services for Helen Young, 79, Plainview, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Helen Young died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at her daughter’s residence in Plattsmouth.
NORFOLK — Services for Sister M. Josephine Ewertz, 97, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Sister M. Josephine Ewertz died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Immaculata Monastery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Visitation for Deborah A. “Deb” Walters, 71, Meadow Grove, will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Helen Young, 79, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 8, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Plainview.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Walter R. Petersen Jr., 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and American Legion Post …
SPENCER — Services for Charles Prokop, 75, Bristow, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Charles Prokop died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at his residence.
