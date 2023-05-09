TILDEN — Services for Tim Hart, 62, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 12, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Tim Hart died Friday, May 5, 2023, in rural Norfolk.
1961-2023
Timothy Dean Hart was born in West Point, the youngest of five boys to Philip (Ray) and Darlene (Willers) Hart on March 26, 1961. He was baptized into the faith April 16, 1961, at St. John’s Lutheran in Scribner. He was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden in May 25, 1975. He attended country School District 17 until third grade. He attended Elkhorn Valley Schools and graduated with the class of 1979.
Tim met the love of his life, Kandi Cederburg. The two were wed in the summer of 1983 and settled in Tilden, where they made a life and were blessed with three children — a daughter, Terryn, and two sons, Doug and Tyler.
Tim loved Jesus; his spouse, Kandi; his family, and friends in that order. He could always be found with an ornery smile wiped across his face and a dad-joke handy. He was fluent in sarcasm and scripture.
Tim and Kandi led the Morning Star Wranglers 4-H club and were volunteers at the Antelope County Fair for many years. He was active in the community and could always be found at Elkhorn Valley High School sporting events snapping photos or eating popcorn.
He served a mission trip to Jamaica in 2003. Tim then served as elder, led the Teens in Christ Youth group and taught midweek at Immanuel Lutheran Church starting in 2004.
During those years of service, Tim felt called to the ministry. Although it didn’t turn out quite like he expected as he never went to seminary or led a congregation, his life was his ministry. He led by example and joyfully discipled everyone he met.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Darlene; father-in-law Jim Cederburg; his brother, Clinton; baby boy; and dogs Baxter and Gus.
He is survived by his spouse, Kandi; a daughter, Terryn (Tom) Drieling; sons Doug (Britney) and Tyler (Halle); grandkids Tripp, Tenley, Taggert, Maverick, Jaxson and Declan; mother-in-law LaRoyce (Richard) Kurpgeweit; brothers Phil (Karen), Mike (Jane) and Richard; and dog Stone.