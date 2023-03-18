WAUSA — Services for Tim Albrecht, 65, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Tim Albrecht died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.
NIOBRARA — Private services for Robert Taylor, 55, Yankton, will be held at a later date. Robert Taylor died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
WAYNE — Services for Marcella L. (Brugger) Larson, 96, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Marcella Larson died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at her home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.
CLEARWATER — Merle J. Sehi, 83, Elgin, died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
LINDSAY — Memorial services for Ivan “Ike” Arlt, 73, of Humphrey will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. He donated his body to science through the Nebraska Anatomical Board. Duesman Funeral Chapel of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ilene E. Schmidt, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 20, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
TILDEN — Memorial services for George Powell, 67, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at Tilden Church of Christ. John Petersen will officiate.
VERDIGRE — Services for Mary Ann Horstmann, 88, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 20, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Ryan Janke will officiate with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre.
NORFOLK — Services for Alaire M. Anderson, 99, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Alaire Anderson died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.