 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tim Albrecht

Tim Albrecht

WAUSA — Services for Tim R. Albrecht, 65, Wausa, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Tuesday in the church sanctuary with a 7 p.m. Masonic service.

Tim Albrecht died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.

1958-2023

Tim Ray Albrecht, son of Dale and Mary Ann Albrecht, was born Jan. 23, 1958. He was born and raised in Magnet. Tim attended Magnet School through the eighth grade and met his high school sweetheart, Denise Munter. They graduated together from Wausa High School in a class known as the Spirit of ’76. They were married April 22, 1978. Tim and Denise have been married for 44 years. To this union were born their three children: Joshua, Matthew and Lindsy.

Tim worked for the City of Wausa for 29 years and spent his last five years working as a motor grader for Knox County. He was a member of the Wausa Volunteer Fire Department for 30 years.

Tim joined the Masonic Lodge and became a Master Mason. He then entered the El Riad Shrine in 1988 with his father, Dale. Tim served as president of the Shrine for the past several years.

Tim was an active member of Thabor Lutheran Church, where he served on the church council, taught Sunday school and volunteered in numerous other roles. Tim was very active in the community of Wausa and his commitment was apparent. If there ever was a request for help or a need in the community, Tim was there.

Family was number one to Tim, and he made it apparent in everything he did. He had a passion for taking care of everyone and was the go-to guy. He never refused anyone’s request for help. Tim loved everyone and was loved by all.

Tim had a knack to fix anything and the patience to see it through. He was a talented man who feared no project. Tim’s hobbies were sunrises and sunsets, sitting on the deck, campfires, cards, making breakfast, fishing, camping, boating and spontaneous road trips. He holds the family record for the highest Yahtzee score. The highlight of his year was his annual family fishing competition at Merritt Reservoir. Tim was rarely seen without a huge smile on his face, especially when on the water with a fishing pole in each hand.

Tim’s four grandkids, Emery, Jaxon, Jade and Brigg, brought him abundant joy and laughter. He treasured the time spent with them. He always had a fun gadget or toy waiting in the garage for the kids and himself.

Tim instilled a hard work ethic into his family which taught us the importance of a servant’s heart. He had a work-hard, play-hard attitude. When asked, “Why do you always help people?” Tim’s response was, “If we all helped each other, we could all live a better life.” He had a heart of gold and was selfless in his actions. His giggle will truly be missed.

He is survived by his spouse, Denise; and his children, Joshua of Kearney, Matt, Gale, Jaxon and Jade of Arvada, Colo., and Lindsy, James, Emery and Brigg of Kearney. He is also survived by his father, Dale; siblings Dan (Genny), Randy (Jeanne), Gayle, Pat (Duwayne), Cindy, Scot (Lori), Chris (Miriam), Vern (Robin), Ruth (John); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann; a brother, Robert; a nephew, Richard; and brothers-in-law Dave and Don Munter and Mike Waldon.

Tags

In other news

Florence Salyers

Florence Salyers

ATKINSON — Services for Florence Salyers, 88, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Alaire Anderson

Alaire Anderson

WAUSA — Services for Alaire M. Anderson, 99, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.

Marietta Linn

Marietta Linn

LAUREL — Marietta L. Linn, 84, Laurel, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Dolores Sorenson

Dolores Sorenson

MASKELL — Dolores Sorenson, 87, Hartington, died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Russel Kirkpatrick

Russel Kirkpatrick

SPENCER — Services for Russel Kirkpatrick, 70, O’Neill, formerly of Spencer, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 24, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Spencer.

Geraldine Volsicka

Geraldine Volsicka

MADISON — Services for Geraldine M. Volsicka, 93, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Geraldine Volsicka died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Arbor Care Center–Countryside in Madison.

John Luschen

John Luschen

WAYNE — Services for John Luschen, 91, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. John Luschen died Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Wayne Countryview Care.

Arlene Harris

Arlene Harris

SPENCER — Services for Arlene Harris, 92, Lincoln, formerly of Spencer, will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Spencer. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.

Tim Albrecht

Tim Albrecht

WAUSA — Services for Tim R. Albrecht, 65, Wausa, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara