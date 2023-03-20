WAUSA — Services for Tim R. Albrecht, 65, Wausa, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Tuesday in the church sanctuary with a 7 p.m. Masonic service.
Tim Albrecht died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.
1958-2023
Tim Ray Albrecht, son of Dale and Mary Ann Albrecht, was born Jan. 23, 1958. He was born and raised in Magnet. Tim attended Magnet School through the eighth grade and met his high school sweetheart, Denise Munter. They graduated together from Wausa High School in a class known as the Spirit of ’76. They were married April 22, 1978. Tim and Denise have been married for 44 years. To this union were born their three children: Joshua, Matthew and Lindsy.
Tim worked for the City of Wausa for 29 years and spent his last five years working as a motor grader for Knox County. He was a member of the Wausa Volunteer Fire Department for 30 years.
Tim joined the Masonic Lodge and became a Master Mason. He then entered the El Riad Shrine in 1988 with his father, Dale. Tim served as president of the Shrine for the past several years.
Tim was an active member of Thabor Lutheran Church, where he served on the church council, taught Sunday school and volunteered in numerous other roles. Tim was very active in the community of Wausa and his commitment was apparent. If there ever was a request for help or a need in the community, Tim was there.
Family was number one to Tim, and he made it apparent in everything he did. He had a passion for taking care of everyone and was the go-to guy. He never refused anyone’s request for help. Tim loved everyone and was loved by all.
Tim had a knack to fix anything and the patience to see it through. He was a talented man who feared no project. Tim’s hobbies were sunrises and sunsets, sitting on the deck, campfires, cards, making breakfast, fishing, camping, boating and spontaneous road trips. He holds the family record for the highest Yahtzee score. The highlight of his year was his annual family fishing competition at Merritt Reservoir. Tim was rarely seen without a huge smile on his face, especially when on the water with a fishing pole in each hand.
Tim’s four grandkids, Emery, Jaxon, Jade and Brigg, brought him abundant joy and laughter. He treasured the time spent with them. He always had a fun gadget or toy waiting in the garage for the kids and himself.
Tim instilled a hard work ethic into his family which taught us the importance of a servant’s heart. He had a work-hard, play-hard attitude. When asked, “Why do you always help people?” Tim’s response was, “If we all helped each other, we could all live a better life.” He had a heart of gold and was selfless in his actions. His giggle will truly be missed.
He is survived by his spouse, Denise; and his children, Joshua of Kearney, Matt, Gale, Jaxon and Jade of Arvada, Colo., and Lindsy, James, Emery and Brigg of Kearney. He is also survived by his father, Dale; siblings Dan (Genny), Randy (Jeanne), Gayle, Pat (Duwayne), Cindy, Scot (Lori), Chris (Miriam), Vern (Robin), Ruth (John); and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann; a brother, Robert; a nephew, Richard; and brothers-in-law Dave and Don Munter and Mike Waldon.