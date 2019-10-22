VERDIGRE — Services for Tillie Janak, 91, of Verdigre are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre.
She died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
NELIGH — Services for Dorothy Chilvers, 92, of Neligh will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Neligh with the Rev. Dr. Rebecca Z. McNeil officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
STANTON — Services for Doris (Mrs. Harlan) Kuester, 79, of Stanton will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton with the Rev. Timothy Booth officiating. Interment will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Tracy Lanphear, 54, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Friday Oct. 25, at Peace Evangelical Church in rural Norfolk. The Rev. Clark Jenkinson will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
STUART — Graveside memorial services for Janice E. Sweet, 73, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Cleveland Cemetery north of Stuart.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Ernest L. Marvin, 76, Bassett, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in the New Apostolic Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
ALTONA — Services for Harris D. Heinemann, 84, rural Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at First Trinity Lutheran Church at Altona. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Gerald D. Konken, 76, Hartington, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Burial will be in the Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge with military honors provided by the Hartington VFW Post …
STANTON — Memorial services and inurnment for JoAnn M. Hrabak, 83, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.