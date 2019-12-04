NORFOLK — Services for Tillie Bauer, 85, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate with burial in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel.
She died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
1934-2019
Tillie was born Aug. 24, 1934, to Matilda (Stoos) Harris and Myron Harris. Her mother died in childbirth. She was adopted by paternal aunt and her husband, Helen F. (Harris) McNall and Glen C. McNall. They moved from Missouri to Madison when Tillie was young.
She graduated from Madison High School in 1952. She was a cheerleader and sports queen. Through the years, she remained active in alumni activities and retained close friendships with many high school friends.
Tillie married Kenneth James Housel on Dec. 27, 1952. He died Feb. 11, 1991. They had four children: Dr. Glenda J. Housel (Martin Weiler), Shelly Housel, deceased July 10, 1963, James Tracy Housel (Cindy Lockridge) and Heidi Jo Housel Huey (Jeff). There are five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She married Kenneth Bauer on Nov. 26, 1994, and moved to Battle Creek. They enjoyed farming, winters in Texas and time with his family of daughters and many grand and great-grandchildren until his death May 26, 2015.
Tillie was preceded in death by her parents; two spouses and a daughter, Shelly Housel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.