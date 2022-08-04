NORFOLK — Services for Scott D. Nelson, 46, Newman Grove, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Scott Nelson died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at City of Hope Medical Center in Duarte, Calif.
NORFOLK — Services for Jon M. Potthast, 44, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Jon Potthast died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Hoag Memorial Hospital in Newport Beach, Calif.
AINSWORTH — Graveside services for Edith “Shirley” Daniels, 101, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Ainsworth City Cemetery.
VERDIGRE — Services for Lillian Swoboda, 98, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Verdigre.
NORFOLK — Service for Amy L. Eisenmann, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.
LAUREL — Services for Audrey Hinrichs, 87, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Audrey Hinrichs died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Parkview Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
WISNER — Memorial services for Ida Pilger, 80, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Ida Pilger died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the Wisner Care Center.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.